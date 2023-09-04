Brendan Rodgers -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

  • Rodgers is batting .202 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.
  • Rodgers has gotten a hit in 12 of 23 games this year (52.2%), with more than one hit on five occasions (21.7%).
  • In 23 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Rodgers has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • In seven games this season (30.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
.261 AVG .140
.306 OBP .229
.413 SLG .140
6 XBH 0
0 HR 0
8 RBI 2
14/3 K/BB 14/3
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kelly (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 141 1/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.44), 23rd in WHIP (1.196), and 19th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
