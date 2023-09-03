Nolan Jones vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nolan Jones (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Colorado Rockies play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Blue Jays.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .279 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 47 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (16.7%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jones has driven in a run in 23 games this year (29.5%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (17.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 42.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.0%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|41
|.288
|AVG
|.271
|.378
|OBP
|.346
|.520
|SLG
|.507
|14
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|21
|35/17
|K/BB
|65/16
|7
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Blue Jays will send Gausman (10-8) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.30 ERA and 202 strikeouts through 155 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 10th, 1.178 WHIP ranks 21st, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
