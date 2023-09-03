After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .267 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Diaz has reached base via a hit in 74 games this season (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Diaz has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored at least once 35 times this year (29.4%), including six games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 60
.275 AVG .258
.316 OBP .313
.454 SLG .376
21 XBH 14
8 HR 5
35 RBI 28
44/14 K/BB 55/15
2 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.30 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.30), 21st in WHIP (1.178), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.