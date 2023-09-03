After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is batting .198 with four doubles, a triple and five walks.

Rodgers has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), with more than one hit five times (22.7%).

He has not gone deep in his 22 games this year.

Rodgers has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this year (six of 22), with more than one RBI three times (13.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six of 22 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 .256 AVG .140 .289 OBP .229 .395 SLG .140 5 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 2 12/2 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings