Based on our computer projections, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will beat the Wyoming Cowboys when the two teams play at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 2, which starts at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on Texas Tech vs. Wyoming? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (50.5) Texas Tech 34, Wyoming 20

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Texas Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Red Raiders have an 86.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Red Raiders covered seven times in 13 games with a spread last season.

Texas Tech did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 14-point or more favorite last season.

The Red Raiders and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times last season.

The point total average for Texas Tech games last season was 62.3, 11.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Wyoming Betting Info (2022)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys went 6-6-1 ATS last year.

As 14-point underdogs or more, Wyoming went 3-2 against the spread last season.

A total of six of Cowboys games last season hit the over.

Wyoming games averaged 45.7 total points last season, 4.8 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Raiders vs. Cowboys 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 34.2 29.2 41.7 29.3 22.2 29.8 Wyoming 21.2 23.9 25.2 21.3 16.3 25.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.