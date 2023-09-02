Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will lead the charge for the Toronto Blue Jays (74-61) on Saturday, September 2, when they match up with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (49-85) at Coors Field at 8:10 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog Rockies have +165 odds to play spoiler. Toronto is favored on the run line (-2.5). The contest's over/under is set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (9-4, 3.63 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (1-1, 3.94 ERA)

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 91 times and won 49, or 53.8%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have an 11-7 record (winning 61.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays went 4-4 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Rockies have won in 44, or 37.3%, of the 118 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rockies have won 14 of 55 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-9.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

