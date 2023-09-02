The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) and the Utah State Aggies (0-0) square off at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

While Iowa ranked fourth-worst in the FBS in total offense with 251.2 yards per game last season, it was a different story defensively, as it ranked second-best (270.8 yards per game allowed). From an offensive standpoint, Utah State ranked 96th in the FBS with 354.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 84th in total defense (399.2 yards allowed per contest).

Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Utah State Key Statistics (2022)

Iowa Utah State 251.2 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.5 (84th) 270.8 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.2 (91st) 94.5 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.3 (60th) 156.7 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.2 (107th) 17 (54th) Turnovers (Rank) 27 (126th) 23 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (77th)

Iowa Stats Leaders (2022)

Spencer Petras' previous season stat line: 1,725 passing yards (132.7 per game), 157-for-281 (55.9%), five touchdowns and five picks.

Kaleb Johnson picked up 774 rushing yards (59.5 per game) and six touchdowns last season.

Leshon Williams put up 413 yards on 117 carries (31.8 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last year.

Sam LaPorta picked up 58 receptions for 656 yards and one touchdown last season. He was targeted 92 times, and averaged 50.5 yards per game.

Luke Lachey produced last season, catching 28 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 30.6 receiving yards per game.

Nico Ragaini grabbed 34 passes on 60 targets for 388 yards and one touchdown, compiling 29.8 receiving yards per game.

Utah State Stats Leaders (2022)

Cooper Legas connected on 60.8% of his passes and threw for 1,499 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Legas also helped on the ground, accumulating two touchdowns on 23.3 yards per game.

Calvin Tyler Jr. racked up seven rushing touchdowns on 86.3 yards per game last season.

Robert Briggs ran for one touchdown on 353 yards a year ago.

Brian Cobbs averaged 68.7 receiving yards and collected five receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Terrell Vaughn caught 57 passes last season on his way to 654 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Justin McGriff played his way to four receiving touchdowns and 450 receiving yards (34.6 ypg) last season.

