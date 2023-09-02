The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) host the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

TCU put up 455 yards per game on offense last season (26th in the FBS), and it ranked 94th defensively with 408.2 yards allowed per game. Colorado ranked seventh-worst in scoring offense (15.4 points per game) and third-worst in scoring defense (44.5 points per game allowed) last season.

Here we will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on FOX.

Colorado vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Colorado vs. TCU Key Statistics (2022)

Colorado TCU 281.3 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455 (5th) 509.8 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.2 (128th) 108.3 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.3 (31st) 172.9 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.7 (39th) 22 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 11 (124th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (35th)

Colorado Stats Leaders (2022)

J.T. Shrout completed 44.3% of his passes to throw for 1,220 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Deion Smith averaged 32.8 rushing yards per game and tallied two rushing touchdowns.

Alex Fontenot ran for two touchdowns on 315 yards a year ago.

Jordyn Tyson averaged 39.2 receiving yards and collected four receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Montana Lemonious-Craig caught 23 passes last season on his way to 359 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Daniel Arias hauled in 19 passes on his way to 309 receiving yards and one touchdown a season ago.

TCU Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Max Duggan had 3,698 passing yards (246.5 per game), a 63.7% completion percentage, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also added 423 rushing yards on 137 carries with nine rushing TDs (averaging 28.2 rushing yards per game).

Last season Kendre Miller took 224 rushing attempts for 1,399 yards (93.3 per game) and scored 17 touchdowns.

Emari Demercado ran for 681 yards on 121 carries (45.4 yards per game), with six rushing touchdowns last year.

Quentin Johnston reeled in 60 catches for 1,069 yards (71.3 per game) while being targeted 99 times. He also scored six touchdowns.

Taye Barber also impressed receiving last season. He collected 37 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 54 times.

Derius Davis hauled in 42 passes on 68 targets for 531 yards and five touchdowns, compiling 35.4 receiving yards per game.

