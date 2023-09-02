The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) will try to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 as an overwhelming 20.5-point underdog. The contest's over/under is set at 63.5.

On the offensive side of the ball, TCU was a top-25 unit last season, ranking ninth-best in the FBS by totaling 38.8 points per game. It ranked 90th on defense (29 points allowed per game). Colorado ranked seventh-worst in total offense (281.3 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (509.8 yards per game allowed) last year.

Colorado vs. TCU Game Info

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
TCU vs Colorado Betting Information
TCU -20.5 -110 -110 63.5 -110 -110 -1000 +650

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

  • Colorado had a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread last year.
  • The Buffaloes were an underdog by 20.5 points or more last season seven times and failed to cover in all seven games.
  • Last season, nine Colorado games went over the point total.
  • Colorado was an underdog in 10 games last season and won one (10%) of those contests.
  • Colorado did not win as an underdog of +650 or more on the moneyline last season in seven games with those odds or longer.

Colorado Stats Leaders

  • With 22 catches for 470 yards and four touchdowns, Jordyn Tyson was a crucial performer in the air last season.
  • J.T. Shrout hit the gridiron for 12 games last year, and tallied 1,220 passing yards, seven touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 44.3% completion percentage.
  • Deion Smith tallied 393 rushing yards (32.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
  • As an important part of the offense, Montana Lemonious-Craig compiled 359 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 23 catches.
  • Last season Josh Chandler-Semedo totaled 90 tackles, 10 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one interception in 12 games.
  • Trevor Woods, who played in 12 games, registered one TFL, 75 tackles, and one interception.
  • Quinn Perry amassed 67 tackles, two TFL, and one sack in 12 games.
  • With two TFL, 38 tackles, and two interceptions, Nikko Reed made a big difference on D.

