Colorado State vs. Washington State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Colorado State Rams (0-0) will look to upset the Washington State Cougars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The Cougars are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 11.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington State vs. Colorado State matchup.
Colorado State vs. Washington State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fort Collins, Colorado
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Colorado State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington State Moneyline
|Colorado State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington State (-11.5)
|54.5
|-500
|+360
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Washington State (-11.5)
|54.5
|-485
|+370
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Washington State (-11.5)
|54.5
|-465
|+350
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+340
|-455
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Washington State (-11.5)
|-
|-475
|+360
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Colorado State vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- Colorado State compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record last season.
- The Rams were an underdog by 11.5 points or more six times last year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
- Washington State won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
- The Cougars covered the spread once when favored by 11.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).
Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.