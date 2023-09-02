The Colorado State Rams (0-0) will look to upset the Washington State Cougars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The Cougars are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 11.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington State vs. Colorado State matchup.

Colorado State vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Colorado State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Colorado State vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Colorado State compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record last season.

The Rams were an underdog by 11.5 points or more six times last year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Washington State won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

The Cougars covered the spread once when favored by 11.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

