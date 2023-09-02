Charlie Blackmon vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Charlie Blackmon and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Toronto Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi on September 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .285 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 31 walks.
- In 53 of 72 games this season (73.6%) Blackmon has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (30.6%).
- He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 72), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this season (50.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (13.9%).
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|31
|.300
|AVG
|.265
|.392
|OBP
|.356
|.507
|SLG
|.376
|17
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|9
|17/20
|K/BB
|21/11
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 165 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (9-4) to make his 27th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.63), 33rd in WHIP (1.230), and 17th in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
