The Air Force Falcons (0-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Falcon Stadium.

Air Force ranked 69th in points scored last season (27.8 points per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the FBS with 13.4 points allowed per game. Robert Morris was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking -1-worst with 222.4 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 99th in the FCS (422.2 yards allowed per game).

Air Force vs. Robert Morris Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

Air Force vs. Robert Morris Key Statistics (2022)

Air Force Robert Morris 397.7 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.4 (130th) 252.8 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.2 (90th) 327.2 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 63.5 (130th) 70.5 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.9 (115th) 13 (19th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (15th)

Air Force Stats Leaders (2022)

Haaziq Daniels' previous season stat line: 836 passing yards (64.3 per game), 40-for-83 (48.2%), seven touchdowns and two picks. He also rushed for 695 yards on 138 carries with eight rushing TDs.

Last year, Brad Roberts ran for 1,728 yards on 345 carries (132.9 yards per game) and scored 17 times.

John Lee Eldridge III put up 766 yards on 99 carries (58.9 yards per game), with four rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous year, David Cormier grabbed 15 passes (on 26 targets) for 404 yards (31.1 per game). He also found the end zone four times.

Amari Terry produced last year, grabbing seven passes for 187 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 14.4 receiving yards per game.

Dane Kinamon's stat line last season: 88 receiving yards, two catches, one touchdown, on three targets.

Robert Morris Stats Leaders (2022)

Zach Tanner threw for 794 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Alijah Jackson averaged 40.3 rushing yards.

Anthony Purge ran for three touchdowns on 147 yards a year ago.

Jamal Hill was targeted 1.6 times per game and collected 250 receiving yards over the course of 2022.

Parker Fetterman caught 21 passes last season on his way to 240 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Demonte Martin worked his way to two receiving touchdowns and 211 receiving yards (19.2 ypg) last season.

