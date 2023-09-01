There are two matchups on today's Super Lig schedule, including Trabzonspor playing Kasimpasa Istanbul.

You will find information on how to watch today's Super Lig action right here.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Kasimpasa Istanbul vs Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor (1-0-2) makes the trip to match up with Kasimpasa Istanbul (1-2-0) at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in Istanbul.

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Caykur Rizespor vs Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (1-1-1) journeys to take on Caykur Rizespor (1-1-1) at Caykur Didi Stadium in Rize.

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.