Ryan McMahon vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 118 hits and an OBP of .333 this season.
- In 63.5% of his games this year (80 of 126), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (24.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 21 games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- McMahon has had at least one RBI in 32.5% of his games this season (41 of 126), with more than one RBI 16 times (12.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 47.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.7%.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|65
|.272
|AVG
|.229
|.350
|OBP
|.318
|.509
|SLG
|.408
|28
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|9
|44
|RBI
|23
|82/28
|K/BB
|81/32
|2
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.72 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Ryu (3-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .211 batting average against him.
