Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ryan McMahon and others in the Toronto Blue Jays-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has put up 118 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .249/.333/.457 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 28 2-for-2 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 120 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.291/.423 so far this year.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Hyun-Jin Ryu Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Ryu Stats

Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-1) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, Ryu has not yet earned a quality start.

Ryu has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In five appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Ryu Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Aug. 26 5.0 4 3 2 5 0 at Reds Aug. 20 5.0 4 2 0 7 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 13 5.0 2 2 0 3 2 at Guardians Aug. 7 4.0 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 1 5.0 9 4 4 3 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 135 hits with 26 doubles, 20 home runs, 50 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .267/.340/.437 so far this season.

Guerrero hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .302 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 27 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 127 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 48 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .254/.324/.400 so far this year.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Guardians Aug. 27 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

