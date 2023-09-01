Friday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (73-61) and Colorado Rockies (49-84) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on September 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-1) to the mound, while Chris Flexen (1-6) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-9.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in five of those games).

The Rockies have come away with 44 wins in the 117 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 14-41 when favored by +165 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (579 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.58 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule