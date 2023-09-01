Colorado BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Looking for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.

Games in Colorado Today

Northern Colorado Bears vs. Air Force Falcons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado TV Channel: MW Network (Watch on Fubo)

MW Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Air Force (-8.5)

Air Force (-8.5) Air Force Moneyline: -350

-350 Northern Colorado Moneyline: +280

+280 Total: 136.5

Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Colorado Buffaloes

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo)

Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Colorado (-24.5)

Colorado (-24.5) Total: 147.5

Ottawa Senators vs. Colorado Avalanche

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

ALT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Avalanche (-175)

Avalanche (-175) Moneyline Underdog: Senators (+145)

Senators (+145) Total: 6.5

