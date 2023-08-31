On Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Phoenix Mercury (9-26) will be looking to break a six-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Connecticut Sun (24-11). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mercury vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun are 19-15-0 ATS this season.

The Mercury are 12-22-0 ATS this year.

Connecticut has been favored by 12.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

In the Sun's 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.

A total of 14 Mercury games this season have gone over the point total.

