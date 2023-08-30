Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves hit the field on Wednesday at Coors Field against Kyle Freeland, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 8:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 132 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Rockies rank 15th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 576 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.58 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.518 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Freeland (5-13) will make his 26th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Freeland has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 25 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Kyle Freeland Cole Irvin 8/26/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Chris Flexen Kyle Bradish 8/27/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Away Ty Blach Jack Flaherty 8/28/2023 Braves L 14-4 Home Austin Gomber Bryce Elder 8/29/2023 Braves L 3-1 Home Peter Lambert Charlie Morton 8/30/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Freeland Darius Vines 9/1/2023 Blue Jays - Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi 9/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Austin Gomber Kevin Gausman 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt

