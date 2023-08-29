The Atlanta Dream (16-19) and Brittney Griner's Phoenix Mercury (9-25) hit the court at Gateway Center Arena on Tuesday, August 29, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Atlanta took a loss by a final score of 83-80 against Indiana last time out. The squad was led by Cheyenne Parker's 24 points, 10 rebounds and two steals and Rhyne Howard's 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Led by Moriah Jefferson with 20 points and five assists last time out, Phoenix lost 77-74 versus Dallas.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Dream vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-450 to win)

Dream (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+340 to win)

Mercury (+340 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-8.5)

Dream (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mercury Season Stats

On offense, the Mercury are the worst team in the league (76.6 points per game). Defensively, they are sixth (83.5 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in rebounds (30.9 per game). It is fourth in rebounds allowed (33.9 per game).

The Mercury are sixth in the WNBA in assists (19.2 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in committing them (15.2 per game). And it is second-worst in forcing them (12.3 per game).

The Mercury are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (31.6%).

Phoenix is fifth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.5 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (35.7%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

The Mercury put up more points per game at home (79.2) than away (73.8), and also allow fewer points at home (79.6) than on the road (87.9).

In 2023 Phoenix is grabbing more rebounds at home (32 per game) than away (29.7). And it is allowing fewer rebounds at home (32.7) than away (35.3).

This season the Mercury are picking up more assists at home (19.4 per game) than on the road (18.9).

At home Phoenix commits 15.4 turnovers per game, 0.5 more than away (14.9). It forces 11.9 turnovers per game at home, 0.9 fewer than away (12.8).

The Mercury make more 3-pointers per game at home (6.9) than away (6.7), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (32%) than away (31.1%).

Phoenix gives up fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6.7) than away (8.3), and it concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (37.6%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have been underdogs in 26 games this season and won six (23.1%) of those contests.

This season, the Mercury have been at least a +340 underdog on the moneyline seven times, losing each of those contests.

Against the spread, Phoenix is 12-21-0 this season.

As a 8.5-point underdog or more, Phoenix has one win ATS (1-7) this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Mercury.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.