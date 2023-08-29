Mercury vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 29
Two sliding squads meet when the Atlanta Dream (16-19) host the Phoenix Mercury (9-25) on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Dream will look to halt a three-game losing streak against the Mercury, losers of five consecutive games.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mercury vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Mercury vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-8.5)
|160.5
|-410
|+320
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Dream (-8.5)
|159.5
|-450
|+325
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Dream (-8.5)
|160.5
|-400
|+280
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Mercury vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Dream have won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- The Mercury have won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 21 times.
- Atlanta has been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-7 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 14 out of the Dream's 34 games this season have hit the over.
- A total of 13 Mercury games this year have gone over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.