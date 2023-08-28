At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center today, No. 15-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime will challenge No. 40 Mackenzie McDonald, highlighting a 32-match schedule in the round of 128 of the US Open. For the live stream, go to ESPN.

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

Round: Round of 128

Date: August 28

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Location: New York, New York

Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - August 28

Match Round Match Time Alexander Bublik vs. Dominic Thiem Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Pedro Cachin vs. Ben Shelton Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Zhizhen Zhang Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Adrian Mannarino vs. Yosuke Watanuki Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Richard Gasquet vs. Fabian Marozsan Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Sebastian Ofner vs. Nuno Borges Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Ilya Ivashka vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Jakub Mensik vs. Gregoire Barrere Round of 128 12:15 PM ET Casper Ruud vs. Emilio Nava Round of 128 12:15 PM ET Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Round of 128 12:15 PM ET Marcos Giron vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Round of 128 12:15 PM ET Rinky Hijikata vs. Pavel Kotov Round of 128 12:15 PM ET Lorenzo Musetti vs. Titouan Droguet Round of 128 1:00 PM ET Learner Tien vs. Frances Tiafoe Round of 128 1:15 PM ET Steve Johnson vs. Taylor Fritz Round of 128 1:30 PM ET Laslo Djere vs. Brandon Nakashima Round of 128 1:30 PM ET Zachary Svajda vs. Francisco Cerundolo Round of 128 1:30 PM ET Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Aslan Karatsev vs. Jiri Lehecka Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Tommy Paul vs. Stefano Travaglia Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Jiri Vesely vs. Enzo Couacaud Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Korda Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Roman Safiullin vs. Marco Cecchinato Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Hugo Dellien vs. Borna Gojo Round of 128 3:30 PM ET Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Ethan Quinn Round of 128 3:30 PM ET Sho Shimabukuro vs. Hugo Gaston Round of 128 3:30 PM ET Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Alexei Popyrin Round of 128 3:30 PM ET Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Mackenzie McDonald Round of 128 3:30 PM ET Quentin Halys vs. Benjamin Bonzi Round of 128 3:30 PM ET Soonwoo Kwon vs. Christopher Eubanks Round of 128 5:00 PM ET Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Milos Raonic Round of 128 7:00 PM ET Alexandre Muller vs. Novak Djokovic Round of 128 8:15 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Auger-Aliassime vs. McDonald

Auger-Aliassime has not won any of his 15 tournaments this year, with an overall record of 14-15.

The 28-year-old McDonald, who is still seeking his first tournament victory of 2023, is 27-21 so far this year.

Auger-Aliassime has played 26.3 games per match in his 29 matches this year (across all court types).

On hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has played 23 matches so far this year, totaling 26.2 games per match while winning 51.0% of games.

Thus far this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 82.3% of his service games and 17.5% of his return games.

McDonald has played 48 matches this year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.4 games per match and winning 51.4% of those games.

On hard courts, McDonald has played 30 matches (averaging 21 games per match and 10.2 games per set).

McDonald has a service game winning percentage of 75.6% on all surfaces (375-for-496 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 27.3% (139-for-510 in return games).

