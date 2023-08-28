The Atlanta Braves (84-45) and Colorado Rockies (49-81) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET. The Braves are coming off a series victory over the Giants, and the Rockies a series loss to the Orioles.

The Braves will call on Bryce Elder (10-4) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (9-9).

Rockies vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (10-4, 3.39 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (9-9, 5.48 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

The Rockies will send Gomber (9-9) out to make his 27th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts over 136 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.48, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opposing batters have a .296 batting average against him.

Gomber is looking to pick up his 13th quality start of the year.

Gomber will look to last five or more innings for his 14th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (10-4) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.39 and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .234 in 25 games this season.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.39), 26th in WHIP (1.200), and 52nd in K/9 (6.5).

Bryce Elder vs. Rockies

The Rockies are batting .249 this season, 15th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .403 (18th in the league) with 131 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 4-for-22 with a home run and an RBI in six innings this season.

