The Atlanta Braves versus Colorado Rockies game on Monday at 8:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Eddie Rosario and Ryan McMahon.

Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 131 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Fueled by 394 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 571 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rockies have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.54) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.508 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (9-9) for his 27th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has 12 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Gomber has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Rays L 6-5 Away Austin Gomber Aaron Civale 8/24/2023 Rays L 5-3 Away Peter Lambert Shawn Armstrong 8/25/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Kyle Freeland Cole Irvin 8/26/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Chris Flexen Kyle Bradish 8/27/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Away Ty Blach Jack Flaherty 8/28/2023 Braves - Home Austin Gomber Bryce Elder 8/29/2023 Braves - Home Peter Lambert Charlie Morton 8/30/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Freeland Spencer Strider 9/1/2023 Blue Jays - Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi 9/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Austin Gomber Kevin Gausman

