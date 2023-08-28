Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (84-45) and Colorado Rockies (49-81) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on August 28.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (10-4, 3.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Austin Gomber (9-9, 5.48 ERA).

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have won in 44, or 38.6%, of the 114 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 1-22 when favored by +190 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (571 total), Colorado is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.54 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule