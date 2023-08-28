Rockies vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 28
Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (84-45) and Colorado Rockies (49-81) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on August 28.
The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (10-4, 3.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Austin Gomber (9-9, 5.48 ERA).
Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Rockies have won in 44, or 38.6%, of the 114 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has a win-loss record of 1-22 when favored by +190 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (571 total), Colorado is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.54 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 23
|@ Rays
|L 6-5
|Austin Gomber vs Aaron Civale
|August 24
|@ Rays
|L 5-3
|Peter Lambert vs Shawn Armstrong
|August 25
|@ Orioles
|L 5-4
|Kyle Freeland vs Cole Irvin
|August 26
|@ Orioles
|L 5-4
|Chris Flexen vs Kyle Bradish
|August 27
|@ Orioles
|W 4-3
|Ty Blach vs Jack Flaherty
|August 28
|Braves
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Bryce Elder
|August 29
|Braves
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Charlie Morton
|August 30
|Braves
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Spencer Strider
|September 1
|Blue Jays
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 2
|Blue Jays
|-
|Ty Blach vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 3
|Blue Jays
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Kevin Gausman
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.