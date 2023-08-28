The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .287 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.

Blackmon enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368.

Blackmon has picked up a hit in 51 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (33.8%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (13.2%).

In 35 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 31 .307 AVG .265 .390 OBP .356 .533 SLG .376 17 XBH 9 5 HR 2 23 RBI 9 16/17 K/BB 21/11 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings