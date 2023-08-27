WNBA play on Sunday includes the Dallas Wings (18-16) visiting Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury (9-24) at Footprint Center, with the matchup starting at 6:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Dallas fell short in a 90-81 loss to Minnesota. The Wings were led by Teaira McCowan, who wound up with 23 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks, while Awak Kuier added 12 points and six rebounds. With a final score of 91-62, Phoenix lost to Los Angeles the last time out. Sophie Cunningham led the team (16 PTS, 6 AST, 50.0 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT).

Wings vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-450 to win)

Wings (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+340 to win)

Mercury (+340 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-8.5)

Wings (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX

Mercury Season Stats

On offense, the Mercury are the worst squad in the league (76.7 points per game). On defense, they are seventh (83.7 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in rebounds (30.9 per game). It is fourth in rebounds conceded (33.9 per game).

This season the Mercury are ranked sixth in the WNBA in assists at 19.3 per game.

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the league in turnovers committed (15.2 per game) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.4).

Beyond the arc, the Mercury are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.9). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 31.9%.

Phoenix is sixth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.5 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.6%).

Mercury Home/Away Splits

At home the Mercury are better offensively, averaging 79.5 points per game, compared to 73.8 on the road. They're also better defensively, giving up 79.7 points per game at home, and 87.9 away.

Phoenix grabs more rebounds per game at home (32.1) than on the road (29.7), and concedes fewer rebounds at home (32.6) than away (35.3).

At home the Mercury are picking up 19.6 assists per game, 0.7 more than away (18.9).

This year Phoenix is committing more turnovers at home (15.5 per game) than on the road (14.9). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.0) than away (12.8).

At home the Mercury make 7.2 treys per game, 0.5 more than away (6.7). They shoot 32.7% from beyond the arc at home, 1.6% higher than away (31.1%).

This year Phoenix is giving up fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (8.3). The team also allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than on the road (37.6%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Mercury have been the underdog 25 times and won six, or 24%, of those games.

The Mercury have not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in seven such games.

Phoenix's record against the spread is 11-21-0.

Phoenix has one win ATS (1-7) as a 8.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mercury have a 22.7% chance to win.

