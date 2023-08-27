Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-24) play Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (18-16) on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Footprint Center, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Wings matchup.

Mercury vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-8.5) 164.5 -470 +360 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Wings (-8.5) 164.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-8.5) 164.5 -425 +300 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wings (-8.5) 164.5 -425 +310 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mercury vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Wings have compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Mercury have won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 21 times.
  • Dallas has covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
  • Phoenix has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Wings games have hit the over 19 out of 33 times this season.
  • Mercury games have hit the over 13 out of 32 times this season.

