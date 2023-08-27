On Sunday, Charlie Blackmon (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .288 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.

In 74.6% of his games this season (50 of 67), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (31.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in seven games this season (10.4%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Blackmon has driven in a run in 23 games this season (34.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.4%).

He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 30 .307 AVG .265 .390 OBP .359 .533 SLG .381 17 XBH 9 5 HR 2 23 RBI 9 16/17 K/BB 21/11 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings