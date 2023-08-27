The Denver Broncos at the moment have +4500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +650

+650 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4500

Denver Betting Insights

Denver went 6-9-0 ATS last season.

Broncos games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Denver ranked 21st in total offense (325.1 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last season the Broncos won just once on the road and had a 4-4 record at home.

Denver collected three wins as the favorite in eight games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson had 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).

Wilson also ran for 277 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).

On the ground for the Broncos a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and picked up 394 yards (24.6 per game).

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, catching 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Alex Singleton posted 152 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 16 games last year.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6000 5 October 8 Jets - +1800 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +20000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2200 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

