After hitting .256 with four doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is batting .216 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.

Rodgers has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.

Rodgers has picked up an RBI in five games this season (26.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (15.8%).

He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 .314 AVG .128 .333 OBP .227 .486 SLG .128 5 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 10/1 K/BB 13/3 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings