Ryan McMahon vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, August 26 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 114 hits and an OBP of .333, both of which are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
- McMahon has gotten a hit in 78 of 121 games this season (64.5%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (24.0%).
- He has homered in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (20 of 121), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40 games this year (33.1%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (12.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 47.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|63
|.274
|AVG
|.227
|.351
|OBP
|.316
|.507
|SLG
|.408
|27
|XBH
|22
|12
|HR
|9
|42
|RBI
|23
|78/26
|K/BB
|80/31
|2
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Bradish (8-6) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.03, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
