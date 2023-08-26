The Colorado Rockies (48-80) will aim to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Baltimore Orioles (80-48) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Kyle Bradish (8-6) for the Orioles and Chris Flexen (1-5) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (8-6, 3.03 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.18 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

The Rockies will send Flexen (1-5) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.18 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.18, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .330 batting average against him.

Flexen has one quality start under his belt this season.

Flexen will look to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 3.1 innings per outing.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

Bradish (8-6) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with a 3.03 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .225.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Bradish will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

