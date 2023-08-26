The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .239 with 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 45 walks.

Profar has picked up a hit in 68 of 109 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a home run in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has driven home a run in 27 games this year (24.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 39.4% of his games this season (43 of 109), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 55 .281 AVG .198 .359 OBP .279 .433 SLG .302 23 XBH 12 3 HR 5 21 RBI 19 34/22 K/BB 52/23 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings