Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on August 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .262 with 12 doubles, a home run and six walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 46 of 80 games this season (57.5%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (16.3%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In 23.8% of his games this season, Castro has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 games this season (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the Orioles

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .282 AVG .242 .286 OBP .270 .333 SLG .317 6 XBH 7 0 HR 1 16 RBI 13 32/1 K/BB 27/5 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings