The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 92nd in on base percentage, and 81st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 70 of 112 games this season (62.5%), including 30 multi-hit games (26.8%).

In 13 games this season, he has homered (11.6%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this season (36 of 112), with two or more RBI 18 times (16.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 58 .292 AVG .255 .335 OBP .311 .492 SLG .370 21 XBH 13 8 HR 5 34 RBI 26 37/14 K/BB 54/15 2 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings