Elehuris Montero vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Elehuris Montero -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on August 26 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .220.
- In 48.2% of his 56 games this season, Montero has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.9% of his games this year, Montero has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 games this year (30.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.310
|AVG
|.147
|.341
|OBP
|.179
|.452
|SLG
|.304
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|12
|28/5
|K/BB
|51/2
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.03, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
