Charlie Blackmon vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Saturday, Charlie Blackmon (hitting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .285 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 27 walks.
- Blackmon has gotten a hit in 49 of 66 games this season (74.2%), including 20 multi-hit games (30.3%).
- He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Blackmon has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (22 of 66), with two or more RBI nine times (13.6%).
- He has scored in 35 of 66 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|29
|.307
|AVG
|.257
|.390
|OBP
|.349
|.533
|SLG
|.376
|17
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|8
|16/17
|K/BB
|21/10
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Bradish (8-6) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.03, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.