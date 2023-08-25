The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (hitting .268 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.335) and total hits (114) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 88th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

McMahon enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .238.

McMahon has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

In 20 games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

McMahon has had an RBI in 40 games this year (33.3%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 57 games this year (47.5%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 62 .274 AVG .231 .351 OBP .321 .507 SLG .415 27 XBH 22 12 HR 9 42 RBI 23 78/26 K/BB 79/31 2 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings