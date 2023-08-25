Rockies vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 25
Friday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (79-48) against the Colorado Rockies (48-79) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:05 PM on August 25.
The probable pitchers are Cole Irvin (1-3) for the Orioles and Kyle Freeland (5-13) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rockies vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies have put together a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those contests).
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 111 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (38.7%) in those games.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious 13 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (559 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.57 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 19
|White Sox
|W 11-5
|Kyle Freeland vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 20
|White Sox
|L 10-5
|Chris Flexen vs Dylan Cease
|August 22
|@ Rays
|L 12-4
|Ty Blach vs Zack Littell
|August 23
|@ Rays
|L 6-5
|Austin Gomber vs Aaron Civale
|August 24
|@ Rays
|L 5-3
|Peter Lambert vs Shawn Armstrong
|August 25
|@ Orioles
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Cole Irvin
|August 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Cole Irvin
|August 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Ty Blach vs Kyle Bradish
|August 28
|Braves
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Bryce Elder
|August 29
|Braves
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Charlie Morton
|August 30
|Braves
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Spencer Strider
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.