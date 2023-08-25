The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (hitting .286 in his past 10 games, with two home runs and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .270.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 91st in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

In 62.2% of his games this season (69 of 111), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (26.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (11.7%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this season (35 of 111), with two or more RBI 18 times (16.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32 of 111 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 57 .292 AVG .250 .335 OBP .308 .492 SLG .363 21 XBH 12 8 HR 5 34 RBI 25 37/14 K/BB 54/15 2 SB 0

