Elehuris Montero vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elehuris Montero -- with a slugging percentage of .515 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .219 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 47.3% of his 55 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.2% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 55), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.5% of his games this season, Montero has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 games this year (30.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.310
|AVG
|.141
|.341
|OBP
|.175
|.452
|SLG
|.303
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|12
|28/5
|K/BB
|49/2
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.66 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.66, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.