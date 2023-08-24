The Tampa Bay Rays (77-51) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Colorado Rockies (48-78) on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET.

Peter Lambert (3-4) will take the mound for the Rockies. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Rays.

Rockies vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

Lambert (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.02 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

In 21 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.

Lambert is trying for his third straight quality start.

Lambert will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 3.1 innings per outing.

In seven of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

