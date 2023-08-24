The Tampa Bay Rays host the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Yandy Diaz and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rockies vs. Rays Game Info

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 27 doubles, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 65 RBI (140 total hits).

He's slashing .329/.406/.506 so far this season.

Diaz will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .422 with four doubles, four walks and eight RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 3 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 2 0 2 4 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 at Angels Aug. 18 2-for-6 1 0 0 2

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 63 walks and 73 RBI (116 total hits). He has swiped 15 bases.

He's slashed .261/.369/.435 so far this year.

Arozarena has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 22 2-for-3 2 0 2 2 0 at Angels Aug. 19 3-for-6 3 1 2 6 0 at Angels Aug. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Yandy Díaz, Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.