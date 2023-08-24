The Tampa Bay Rays and Colorado Rockies will play on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Randy Arozarena and Ezequiel Tovar among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 128 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 15th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 556 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.57 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.520 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Peter Lambert (3-4) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Lambert will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 White Sox W 14-1 Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox W 11-5 Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox L 10-5 Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease 8/22/2023 Rays L 12-4 Away Ty Blach Zack Littell 8/23/2023 Rays L 6-5 Away Austin Gomber Aaron Civale 8/24/2023 Rays - Away Peter Lambert - 8/25/2023 Orioles - Away Kyle Freeland Kyle Gibson 8/26/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Flexen Cole Irvin 8/27/2023 Orioles - Away Ty Blach Kyle Bradish 8/28/2023 Braves - Home Austin Gomber Bryce Elder 8/29/2023 Braves - Home Peter Lambert Charlie Morton

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.