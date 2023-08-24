Rockies vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon hit the field at Tropicana Field against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
The favored Rays have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +185. The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.
Rockies vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-225
|+185
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their foes are 8-2-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those matchups had spread set by sportsbooks). Colorado and its opponent have topped the over/under for seven games in a row, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 11.
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 110 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (39.1%) in those contests.
- Colorado has a record of 1-21 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +185 on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Colorado's games have gone over the total in 57 of its 125 chances.
- The Rockies have posted a record of 15-11-0 against the spread this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|28-33
|20-45
|19-30
|29-48
|30-56
|18-22
