Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (77-51) and Colorado Rockies (48-78) going head to head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 7-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Rays, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on August 24.

Peter Lambert (3-4) will get the nod for the Rockies. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Rays.

Rockies vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 7, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-7.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have gone 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (two of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Rockies have come away with 43 wins in the 110 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 1-21 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +185 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (556 total), Colorado is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.57 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule