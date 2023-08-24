Elehuris Montero vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies take on the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday, August 24. Elehuris Montero brings a hot bat into the contest (.343 OBP over the past 10 games), with first pitch is set for 1:10 PM.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rays.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .217 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and six walks.
- In 46.3% of his games this season (25 of 54), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (18.5%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (9.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Montero has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (35.2%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (9.3%).
- In 17 games this season (31.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.310
|AVG
|.135
|.341
|OBP
|.162
|.452
|SLG
|.302
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|12
|28/5
|K/BB
|48/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Rays' 3.89 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
