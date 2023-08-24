The Colorado Rockies face the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday, August 24. Charlie Blackmon brings a hot bat into the contest (.439 OBP over the past 10 games), with first pitch is set for 1:10 PM.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .276.

Blackmon has gotten a hit in 47 of 64 games this year (73.4%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (28.1%).

In 10.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.4% of his games this year, Blackmon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1%.

He has scored in 33 games this season (51.6%), including nine multi-run games (14.1%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 27 .307 AVG .235 .390 OBP .331 .533 SLG .363 17 XBH 9 5 HR 2 23 RBI 8 16/17 K/BB 19/9 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings