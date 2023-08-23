Player props are listed for Yandy Diaz and Ryan McMahon, among others, when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has collected 112 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .252/.335/.463 so far this year.

McMahon will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 19 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 18 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 16 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has collected 114 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.297/.430 on the year.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 3 1 3 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 16 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Civale Stats

The Rays will send Aaron Civale (6-3) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 16 starts this season.

Civale has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Aug. 16 6.0 5 0 0 5 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 11 5.0 7 2 2 2 1 at Tigers Aug. 5 4.1 9 3 3 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 30 6.0 3 0 0 4 2 vs. Royals Jul. 25 8.0 5 1 1 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 138 hits with 27 doubles, 16 home runs, 49 walks and 62 RBI.

He's slashed .328/.404/.506 so far this season.

Diaz has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .440 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 2 0 2 4 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 at Angels Aug. 18 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 at Giants Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 63 walks and 72 RBI (115 total hits). He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.369/.430 so far this season.

Arozarena takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 22 2-for-3 2 0 2 2 0 at Angels Aug. 19 3-for-6 3 1 2 6 0 at Angels Aug. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Giants Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

